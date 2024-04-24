Private Management Group Inc. Raises Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 48,746.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547,425 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Liberty Global worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,843,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $34,754,000. CQS US LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 3,405,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,230 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 733,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 854,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 608,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. 2,109,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,690. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

