Private Management Group Inc. Raises Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 48,746.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547,425 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Liberty Global worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Lancaster Investment Management purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,843,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth $34,754,000. CQS US LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 3,405,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,230 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 733,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 854,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 608,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock worth $2,046,783. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. 2,109,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,690. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.18.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
