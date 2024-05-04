Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

AI stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$11.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,906. The firm has a market capitalization of C$490.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 41.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$9.76 and a 52-week high of C$11.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.86.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of C$25.91 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1501502 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. Fundamental Research set a C$13.42 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Laurentian lowered Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

