Private Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,045 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:DFIN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 236,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,042. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $194,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 33,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $2,132,063.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,752,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $194,520.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.