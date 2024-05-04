AJOVista LLC Buys New Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.69, for a total value of $1,756,975.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,422,659.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,268. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.50.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $700.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,429. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $807.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $672.88 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.28%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

