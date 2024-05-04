3,846 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Purchased by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $39.24. 2,137,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,517. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

