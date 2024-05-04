AJOVista LLC Invests $115,000 in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 182,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,854 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Premier Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $30,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,411.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

PFC traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $20.75. 168,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group raised Premier Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Premier Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

