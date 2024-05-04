U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 25,812 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,812 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,812,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,283,000 after buying an additional 1,076,287 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,591.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 764,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,462,000 after buying an additional 719,054 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3,671.0% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 458,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $32,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Sysco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

