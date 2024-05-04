2,233 Shares in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Bought by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 49.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MOD. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE MOD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.11. 493,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $106.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $1,606,656.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,336 shares of company stock worth $10,330,115. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

