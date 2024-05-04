LSV Asset Management Sells 45,800 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.36% of MetLife worth $175,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.52. 3,361,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,878. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.