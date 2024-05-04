eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 462,074 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $20,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Trading Up 0.5 %

eBay stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,896,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.35.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

