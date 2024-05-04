Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 4,558 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $18,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Baidu by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 347,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after buying an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,438,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,336,000 after purchasing an additional 116,047 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Baidu by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after buying an additional 63,239 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. Citigroup cut their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.64.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of BIDU traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.41. 3,724,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,581,455. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average of $108.23. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $94.25 and a one year high of $156.98.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

