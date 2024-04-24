KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 171,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 584,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KREF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 361.76, a quick ratio of 361.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.