Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,533,000 after buying an additional 263,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,812,000 after buying an additional 34,135 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,365,000 after purchasing an additional 636,104 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,784. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $127.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

