Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. Silgan also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.550-3.750 EPS.

Silgan Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE SLGN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 704,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Silgan has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

