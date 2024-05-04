Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.2% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 86,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,204,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,620. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.78. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 777,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.