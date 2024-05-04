Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) PT Lowered to $22.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CWAN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,200. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $274,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,555.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,310,000 shares of company stock worth $275,809,400. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,962,000 after buying an additional 4,304,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,158 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,506,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79,880 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,933,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,126,000 after purchasing an additional 971,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

