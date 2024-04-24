VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,277 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of VSE worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in VSE by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Price Performance

Shares of VSEC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 73,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,218. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.67. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

VSE Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

VSEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Further Reading

