Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Forrester Research Stock Down 0.8 %

FORR opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.70 million, a PE ratio of 606.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Forrester Research had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $118.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $269,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,736.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORR. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

