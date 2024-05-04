FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
FS Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of FSBW opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.95. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13.
FS Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.71%.
About FS Bancorp
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
