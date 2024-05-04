FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSBW opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.95. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

About FS Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 69.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

