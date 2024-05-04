Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $25.60 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a hold rating and set a $25.60 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.17.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 119.33%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

