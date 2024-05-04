Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.46.

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $1,302,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CFR opened at $105.93 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $120.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

