Independent Bank’s (IBCP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS.
Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Independent Bank
Independent Bank Trading Up 0.6 %
Independent Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Independent Bank by 41.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,977 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 64.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 413,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Independent Bank
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.