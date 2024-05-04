StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

SenesTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNES opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.94% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.