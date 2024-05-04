Brokerages Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price at $142.36

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Visteon by 6.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 96,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Visteon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,335,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

VC opened at $114.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day moving average is $117.88. Visteon has a 52-week low of $105.19 and a 52-week high of $159.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.14). Visteon had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 53.49%. The business had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

