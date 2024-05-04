Mizuho Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $240.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.07.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $103.31 and a one year high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.79 and its 200-day moving average is $159.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,506,442,301. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

