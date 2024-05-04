Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Escalade Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Escalade stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $184.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.21. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.51 million during the quarter. Escalade had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Escalade will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Escalade Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Escalade by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Escalade by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.