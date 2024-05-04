Robert W. Baird Trims Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Target Price to $71.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Kforce stock opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.49. Kforce has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $351.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.92 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 487.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kforce by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

