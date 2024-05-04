Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $431,894.16 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $431,894.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,037,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Plexus Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PLXS opened at $104.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $83.84 and a 12-month high of $114.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 86,050.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.75.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

