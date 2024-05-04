StockNews.com Lowers Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLPI. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

