Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $107.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.64. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $109.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.99.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.01 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $79,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,552,651.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $79,939.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,552,651.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $93,782.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,265 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 700.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 28.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

