ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $219,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,759 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,471,000 after acquiring an additional 949,872 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after purchasing an additional 835,933 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $105.93. 2,388,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,094. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $110.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.98. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

