Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Mosaic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Mosaic from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $28.68. 5,229,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,586,717. Mosaic has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $42.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 526.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

