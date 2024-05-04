ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 535 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,020,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,434,834. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $95.81 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.85 and a 200 day moving average of $117.73. The company has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.76.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

