Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,325,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 678,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,300,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $168.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $104.70 and a one year high of $176.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.49.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

