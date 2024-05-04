453 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Bought by AJOVista LLC

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,152,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,452,000 after acquiring an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,146,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,081,000 after acquiring an additional 102,025 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,594,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 605,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,101,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,218,364 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.76. 1,044,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.73. The company has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $335.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.59.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

