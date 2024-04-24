Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,551,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611,974 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

Leslie's Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. 2,583,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,311. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $784.17 million, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.37.

Leslie's Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

