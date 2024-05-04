New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,253 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.86% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,571,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of COMT stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $710.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

