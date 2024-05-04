Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AP.UN. Laurentian lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$19.25 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.83.

AP.UN opened at C$17.13 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$15.01 and a one year high of C$23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.69%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

