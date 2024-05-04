Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 99,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 182,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,476,273 shares of company stock worth $184,783,602 in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

