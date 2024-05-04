Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Given New C$230.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TRI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from a sector perform under weight rating to an underperform underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$183.33.

TSE TRI opened at C$225.32 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$159.25 and a one year high of C$227.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$211.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$198.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.52 billion. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 4.9537409 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

In related news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total transaction of C$744,562.50. In related news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total transaction of C$744,562.50. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total value of C$95,392.80. Company insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

