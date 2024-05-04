HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Director Aditya Kohli Sells 723 Shares

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) Director Aditya Kohli sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $10,230.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 782,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,077,723.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Aditya Kohli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Aditya Kohli sold 175 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $2,455.25.

On Friday, April 5th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $86,640.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $89,580.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164,221.00, for a total transaction of $985,326,000.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $105,960.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $111,960.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $113,700.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $90,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $89,280.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $91,920.00.

HilleVax Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of HilleVax stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HilleVax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $676.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter worth about $21,009,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in HilleVax by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in HilleVax by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

