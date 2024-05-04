BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at TD Securities

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BCE. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BCE from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$52.15.

BCE stock opened at C$45.96 on Friday. BCE has a 12-month low of C$43.96 and a 12-month high of C$65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.88.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.0377747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.998 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

