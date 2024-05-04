Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Atkore has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Atkore to earn $16.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Atkore Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $176.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Atkore has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $1.04. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atkore will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,354.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 8,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $1,503,112.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,041,354.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,850.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,464 shares of company stock worth $25,124,751 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Atkore from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

