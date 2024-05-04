Insider Buying: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $21,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $336.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.97. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 67.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Get Our Latest Report on MOFG

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.