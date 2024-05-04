Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$117.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$112.00 to C$117.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$110.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from C$104.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$111.47.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$102.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.30. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$69.83 and a twelve month high of C$112.99.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.6092114 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$105.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,760.71. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Warren Paul Raczynski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.81, for a total transaction of C$332,430.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut bought 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$105.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,760.71. Insiders sold a total of 330,009 shares of company stock valued at $32,364,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

