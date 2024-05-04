Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) CFO Buys $18,020.00 in Stock

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) CFO Denise Lindsay acquired 2,000 shares of Meridian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $18,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Denise Lindsay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Denise Lindsay bought 2,000 shares of Meridian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $19,320.00.

Shares of Meridian stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Meridian Co. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $97.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Meridian ( NASDAQ:MRBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Meridian had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Meridian in the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Meridian by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 782,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 53,990 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Meridian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Meridian from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Meridian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

