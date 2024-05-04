New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.94.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $31.92 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.