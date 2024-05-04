Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI) Director David Buchanan Tennant Purchases 300,000 Shares

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) Director David Buchanan Tennant purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

Highland Copper Trading Up 10.5 %

CVE:HI opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$77.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Highland Copper Company Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.16.

Highland Copper (CVE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Highland Copper Company Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Highland Copper Company Profile

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. Its primary properties include the Copperwood project; and the White Pine North project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

