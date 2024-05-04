Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Nucor by 2,410.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $40,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,651 shares of company stock worth $6,283,648. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.14.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock opened at $173.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.65. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

