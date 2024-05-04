Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $78.42 Million Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,594,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,990 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 4.79% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $78,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,800,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,417,000 after buying an additional 4,970,485 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,227,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after buying an additional 274,697 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 477,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,762.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 383,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after buying an additional 362,758 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,794,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.60. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $36.19 and a twelve month high of $53.79.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.4265 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

